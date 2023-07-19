Is Only Up coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox or Switch? Explained

If you’re someone who is an avid fan of streamers, then chances are you that are also well acquainted with Only Up!

Spearheaded by the efforts of indie game studio SC-KR Games, Only Up! is a 3D platformer whose wacky physics and time-bending features have quickly made it a cult favorite among content creators and speedrunners alike. At the time of writing, Only Up! has amassed over 136,000 users following the game on Twitch, as streamers continue to run, jump, and cling their way to set new world records and master detailed skips.

But, considering how successful the game has been in appealing to a wide variety of audiences since its May 24 launch on Steam, it’s certainly worth begging the question of whether or not Only Up! will be coming to console. Here’s the latest on everything you need to know on that front.

Only Up console release dates explained

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if Only Up! will be coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch in the foreseeable future as no official announcement has been made from SC-KR Games for a console release.

That’s not to say that Only Up! won’t ever be coming to other platforms, however, as the game has still only been out for a couple of months on Steam.

As of its July 4 patch, Only Up! still doesn’t feature controller support—something many players continue to call for.

For now, console players looking to perhaps experience some of the signature highs and lows associated with the Only Up! formula can check out fan-made maps of the game in Fortnite.

This article will be updated with more information on the console release of Only Up! as it becomes available.

