Is Lethal Company Ultrawide compatible?

Lethal Company isn’t the prettiest game, but its oddities could be much more immersive and impactful on an ultrawide monitor—perfect for horror fans. But does the indie hit natively support a monitor wider than the standard 16:9 view?

Does Lethal Company support ultrawide monitors?

While you can definitely play the horror co-op on an ultrawide monitor, there’s no native support for ultrawide resolution in Lethal Company at the time of writing.

Imagine the eerie scenes on an ultrawide monitor. Image via Zeekerss

Developer Zeekerss hasn’t promised anything regarding adding native ultrawide support in the future, so I wouldn’t expect it to happen anytime soon. At present, if you play the game on an ultrawide monitor, you’ll see annoying vertical black bars on both sides. I admit it isn’t the most pleasing experience, but it’s what we’ve got to settle with.

Are there ultrawide mods for Lethal Company?

Some of you might be wondering whether there are mods to fix this problem, and I’ve got the answer for it. Lethal Company does support a plethora of mods that enhance the base experience, but I didn’t find any working mods that scaled the game to an ultrawide resolution. Players who have tried are reporting that these mods are breaking the game or aren’t working as intended.

You can still keep an eye out for new mods that might be able to give you a flawless ultrawide experience for Lethal Company in the future. Since it’s a highly requested feature, Zeekerss might surprise us by adding native support, but we don’t know if or when that’ll happen.

Criticizing a developer for not meeting your requirements is understandable, but Lethal Company was created by a single person. Granted that it’s 2023, and ultrawide monitors are swiftly gaining popularity in the gaming community, it doesn’t seem reasonable to expect an indie game to implement ultrawide support, especially in early access.