Is Lethal Company outselling CoD?

Lethal Company is the latest sensation of 2023, clocking in over 180,000 concurrent players and becoming one of Steam’s most-played games. But how well is Lethal Company selling? Is it outselling CoD?

We’re here to find out.

Is Lethal Company outselling Call of Duty? Answered

It’s a game about profits, after all. Image via Zeekerss

To put it bluntly, yes, Lethal Company is outselling CoD and has been outselling CoD for over a week straight. In fact, Lethal Company has been the best-selling game on Steam for the past week or two, easily conquering the market. The game isn’t only beating CoD—Lethal Company is outselling Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and EA Sports FC 24, all of which are industry behemoths heavily discounted for Steam’s Autumn Sale. To add insult to injury, Lethal Company isn’t participating in this year’s Steam Autumn Sale for understandable reasons. Nevertheless, it’s a beyond impressive feat for a game developed by a single person to be performing as well as it is, and we certainly applaud it.

How many copies did Lethal Company sell?

While it’s difficult to determine exact figures as they’re not public information, we can employ a couple of methods to estimate how many copies Lethal Company sold. Using the figures provided by SteamDB, Lethal Company has sold at least 2.18 million copies and over 9 million at most. They calculate this by taking the number of reviews and multiplying them by different variables.

By our estimates, with 85,000 reviews on Steam, Lethal Company has sold around 2.5 million copies, as about one in thirty players actually leave reviews. This is a massive success for the solo developer that will propel them into the mainstream market, and will allow them to increase the scope for Lethal Company exponentially. Though the developer planned to complete the game’s development cycle in about six months, it wouldn’t be surprising if that was pushed back to make room for high-quality content, broader expansions to the game’s core content and gameplay, and overall improvements.