Is Golf Gang free to play?

The racing-party game mashup Golf Gang has only been out for a few months, but it’s already amassed a collection of devoted players. It’s not hard to see why, either. The game’s rapid-fire minigolf action and hilarious clashes between players keep everyone on their toes until each map’s dramatic conclusion.

Since the game jumped in popularity, players have been wondering how to get in on the action. Free-to-play games lower the barrier of entry to new players, allowing them to jump in quickly with their friends and start playing. Some players are wondering if Golf Gang falls into this category, especially if their friends are already playing it.

Golf Gang price information

Golf Gang is not free-to-play. It costs $9.99 to purchase the game once, after which you can play it for free forever. At time of writing, it’s on sale on Steam for $6.99 until Aug. 4, so if you’ve been looking to buy it, now’s the time to do so. Interested players can also grab a discounted bundle with Human Fall Flat, another party game from publisher Curve Games. There’s also a discounted copy of the game’s soundtrack available. As of now, Golf Gang is only available on PC through Steam.

As of right now, the game doesn’t have any DLC or add-ons to purchase, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have any in the future. If Golf Gang continues to do as well as it has in the past few months, future expansions and new content are almost guaranteed.

Golf Gang is available now on Steam.