Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?

Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can.

Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass. Though the game may come to the service in the future, there are currently no plans for Cult of the Lamb to come to Game Pass. Players looking to get their hands on Cult of the Lamb on day one will need to fork over $24.99 on the platform of their choice to enjoy this oddly cute and slightly disturbing roguelike game.

Those who might be interested in the game can check out the demo that is being offered on Steam ahead of launch day. The demo will give players an idea of whether the $24.99 price tag is worth it to them. It can also be pre-ordered on Steam for those who will be watching the clock and chomping at the bit to build their cult.

Players will have plenty of options to play Cult of the Lamb since the game is coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and the Nintendo Switch on Aug. 11. The game already has a ton of hype around it. The game had the longest line at PAX East and the closer the date comes, the more people are starting to talk about the game.

Although the game isn’t on Game Pass on day one, it still could come to the service at some point in the future. Because Cult of the Lamb is published by Devolver Digital, who has other games such as Trek to Yomi, Death’s Door, and Gris on Game Pass, it’s likely could land on the platform sometime in the future.