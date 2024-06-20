Is Chained Together coming to Xbox and PS5?

Chained Together is a new co-op platformer that allows you to climb perilous obstacles yourself or with friends.

It’s taking off on Steam right now and becoming a hit, with streamers also jumping on the new indie sensation frustrating the Steam nation. Being on PC, though, is making console players very envious. So, will the game come to the console anytime soon?

Is Chained Together coming to consoles?

There is currently no news on a console release for Chained Together for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and even Nintendo Switch, with the game appearing to only be available on Steam for the time being.

If a console version gets announced in the future, we will update this article to reflect the systems it’s available on.

Chained Together was released on June 19 and has already seen a peak of over 10,000 concurrent players as people try to find out what is at the top. There’s a massive amount of variety in the different areas, and playing with friends is definitely the way to go, as if one you fall, the other could potentially save you from starting back at the beginning if they can hang on for dear life.

Of course, it’s not always a good thing; if the person chained to you gets smacked off a cliff, the momentum could take you down with them despite executing a jump perfectly. So be prepared to potentially have a lot of friendly fallout if you try your luck with the climb.

