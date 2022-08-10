The beauty of running a cult in Cult of the Lamb is that you get full autonomy over the foundations and the members of your cult, much like a real cult leader would. In the latest release from Devolver Digital and Massive Monster, you play a possessed lamb tasked with recruiting woodland creatures to your startup cult and improving its standing.

No cult is complete without its cult members, and during the indoctrination, you are given full control over the name and looks of each potential member, including their follower form. A member’s follower form is simply what animal/creature form the member takes, and you can unlock multiple forms during your playthrough.

Here’s how to unlock more follower forms in Cult of the Lamb.

How to unlock more follower forms in Cult of the Lamb

There are multiple ways to unlock more than 40 different follower forms. Many of the forms are specific to the four regions where the Crusades (dungeons) are. To unlock forms from each region, you either have to save followers from enemy forces and indoctrinate them into your cult, or you can collect a follower form care from a vendor located in the dungeon. You can also unlock forms by defeating boss creatures at the end of dungeons.

The cards from dungeon vendors don’t cost anything, you just have to reach the vendor by following the right path during a dungeon run.

Additionally, you can also acquire a random follower form card from the statue located on Pilgrim’s Passage for a price. There’s a hard cap on the amount you can acquire from the statue, however.

There are a handful of other follower forms that require specific actions to unlock: