Risk of Rain Returns brings three new survivors players can unlock and another 12 returning characters. Each has a specific requirement to be unlocked as you play the game.
Risk of Rain Returns is a remaster of the first game of the Risk of Rain franchise. The three new survivors are the Artificer, the Drifter, and the Pilot. The Artificer can technically be considered a returning character from Risk of Rain 2, but they have different skills.
How to unlock all Characters in Risk of Rain Returns
You can choose between two survivors at the start of the game until you unlock new characters. Each survivor offers a unique playstyle, but some can only be unlocked after reaching a specific level, defeating a boss, collecting items, or completing several runs.
Unlocking survivors will also get you more Providence Trials, and in turn, you can get an alternative ability. Providence Trials are a type of mini challenge for players who want a timeout from the main campaign.
The more characters you unlock, the more options of playstyles you have. Here are all the available characters in Risk of Rain Returns and how to unlock them.
|Risk of Rain Returns Character
|How to Unlock
|Acrid
|Free and defeat the Chained Creature. First, reach the “Sunken Tomb” level and find a box on the right side of the map. This is Acrid’s prison container, which will allow you to free them.
|Artificer
|Visit at least 10 unique stages.
|Bandit
|Beat the third stage at least once.
|CHEF
|Collect the following in a single run:
-Meat Nugget
-Bustling Fungus
-Sprouting Egg
-Bitter Root
-Foreign Fruit
Tip: Use the Artifact of Command.
|Commando
|Unlocked from the start of the game.
|Drifter
|Recycle at least six drones in a single run.
|Enforcer
|Defeat the Magma Worm, Wandering Vagrant, and the Colossus at least once, but it doesn’t need to be in the same run.
|Engineer
|Buy at least 40 drones.
|HAN-D
|Find a hidden Robot Janitor (HAN-D) in the final stage. It’s in the “Cargo 2” area, behind the grey door.
|Huntress
|Unlocked from the start of the game.
|Loader
|Gather at least 30 unique items in one playthrough, which means you’ll need to buy all new items you encounter.
|Mercenary
|Beat the game at least five times.
|Miner
|Defeat the Direseeker. When in the Magma Barracks, go through the lava tunnel on the lower right.
|Pilot
|Collect at least 15 Monster Logs.
|Sniper
|Beat the game once.