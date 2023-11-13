How to unlock all characters in Risk of Rain Returns

There are 15 survivors to choose from.

The CHEF survivor in Risk of Rain Returns.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Risk of Rain Returns brings three new survivors players can unlock and another 12 returning characters. Each has a specific requirement to be unlocked as you play the game.

Risk of Rain Returns is a remaster of the first game of the Risk of Rain franchise. The three new survivors are the Artificer, the Drifter, and the Pilot. The Artificer can technically be considered a returning character from Risk of Rain 2, but they have different skills.

How to unlock all Characters in Risk of Rain Returns

Risk of Rain Returns Acrid stage with the characters battling.
Two survivors require you to defeat bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can choose between two survivors at the start of the game until you unlock new characters. Each survivor offers a unique playstyle, but some can only be unlocked after reaching a specific level, defeating a boss, collecting items, or completing several runs.

Unlocking survivors will also get you more Providence Trials, and in turn, you can get an alternative ability. Providence Trials are a type of mini challenge for players who want a timeout from the main campaign.

The more characters you unlock, the more options of playstyles you have. Here are all the available characters in Risk of Rain Returns and how to unlock them.

Risk of Rain Returns CharacterHow to Unlock
AcridFree and defeat the Chained Creature. First, reach the “Sunken Tomb” level and find a box on the right side of the map. This is Acrid’s prison container, which will allow you to free them.
ArtificerVisit at least 10 unique stages.
BanditBeat the third stage at least once.
CHEFCollect the following in a single run:
-Meat Nugget
-Bustling Fungus
-Sprouting Egg
-Bitter Root
-Foreign Fruit
Tip: Use the Artifact of Command.
CommandoUnlocked from the start of the game.
DrifterRecycle at least six drones in a single run.
EnforcerDefeat the Magma Worm, Wandering Vagrant, and the Colossus at least once, but it doesn’t need to be in the same run.
EngineerBuy at least 40 drones.
HAN-DFind a hidden Robot Janitor (HAN-D) in the final stage. It’s in the “Cargo 2” area, behind the grey door.
HuntressUnlocked from the start of the game.
LoaderGather at least 30 unique items in one playthrough, which means you’ll need to buy all new items you encounter.
MercenaryBeat the game at least five times.
MinerDefeat the Direseeker. When in the Magma Barracks, go through the lava tunnel on the lower right.
PilotCollect at least 15 Monster Logs.
SniperBeat the game once.

Author

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.

