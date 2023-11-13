Risk of Rain Returns brings three new survivors players can unlock and another 12 returning characters. Each has a specific requirement to be unlocked as you play the game.

Risk of Rain Returns is a remaster of the first game of the Risk of Rain franchise. The three new survivors are the Artificer, the Drifter, and the Pilot. The Artificer can technically be considered a returning character from Risk of Rain 2, but they have different skills.

How to unlock all Characters in Risk of Rain Returns

Two survivors require you to defeat bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can choose between two survivors at the start of the game until you unlock new characters. Each survivor offers a unique playstyle, but some can only be unlocked after reaching a specific level, defeating a boss, collecting items, or completing several runs.

Unlocking survivors will also get you more Providence Trials, and in turn, you can get an alternative ability. Providence Trials are a type of mini challenge for players who want a timeout from the main campaign.

The more characters you unlock, the more options of playstyles you have. Here are all the available characters in Risk of Rain Returns and how to unlock them.