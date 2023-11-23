The last thing you need in a horror game like Lethal Company is steam blocking your vision. This grey and cloudy eye-sore is a surefire way to get killed by a creepy crawly hiding above.

There are multiple things to consider in Lethal Company, as you scour the vast but mostly empty map. Aliens and gross bugs are there to ruin your looting experience, and this is where steam makes it harder. Fear not, Dot Esports has the method to tackle steam. The only thing you’ll have to do is survive long enough to turn it off.

What is steam in Lethal Company?

How are you meant to see enemies like this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Steam is one of the environmental hazards in Lethal Company. It’s purely there to block your vision and make your life harder. While steam might appear to be an excellent way to mask your escape, the majority of the time, or at least in my experience, it ends in disaster. Odds are you’ll also find things like turrets hiding inside or just in the next room.

Eliminating steam in the various rooms inside the Lethal Company warehouses also reduces your risk of missing the Snare Fleas clinging to the ceiling. This means taking the utmost care with steam is essential in Lethal Company.

How to turn off steam in Lethal Company

Turning off steam in Lethal Company is easy once you know the technique. All you have to do is find the valve inside the steam cloud itself.

Tip: To find the valve within the steam cloud, tell your teammates to be quiet for a second. Listen to where the steam noise is coming from. It will be the loudest where the valve is.

Once you’ve found the little red wheel, give it a spin and turn off the steam. It’s as simple as that and can make your getaway all the more easier. Now you’ll be able to see all the enemies chasing you down the hallway in Lethal Company.