How to play That’s not my Neighbor

Can you spot the doppelgangers before they get in?
Published: Apr 10, 2024 08:26 am
Doppelganger Peachman in That's not my Neighbor
Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve clocked into the night shift, checking my residents in after their long day’s work, but something is off—That’s not my Neighbor. With their subtle imperfections, it’s down to you to work out who is safe to let into the building. Don’t put yourself and your fellow residents at risk.

Here is how to download and play That’s not my Neighbor.

How to download That’s not my Neighbor

That's not my Neighbor opening
Indie loves doppelgangers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s not my Neighbor is a short indie horror game, available on itch.io. It costs a small price of $2.99 and offers approximately 20 minutes of gameplay. The game is only available for Windows, macOS, and Linux users.

The gameplay is divided into rounds, giving you a chance to find as many doppelgangers as you can and keep them out of the building before they kill your neighbors. You can play the round as many times as you wish because the characters you meet are randomized per round.

What is That’s not my Neighbor about?

Arnold and his ID in That's not my Neighbor
Check image and description match the resident. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a Papers Please aesthetic, That’s not my Neighbor hits the spot for many horror fans looking for short, sweet scares in a cartoonish-style delivery. Clearly inspired by analog horror, Five Nights at Freddy‘s mechanics, and home invasion horrors, That’s not my Neighbor fuels your paranoia against imposters pretending to be human. It lures you in with its simple gameplay that demands your attention from front to start to finish to notice irregularities in a person’s appearance and identity.

That’s not my Neighbor is set inside an apartment complex where you’re hired as a doorman to determine whether the building’s residents are doppelgangers. While some doppelgangers are more obvious than others, you may accidentally let them through if one of their characteristics is slightly different from the resident they are trying to impersonate. But you won’t know if you failed until the end of the round.

Peaches anomaly identity form in That's not my Neighbor
Hmm… a difficult one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s not my Neighbors includes characters that randomly appear and under no specific sequence. You may meet Chester asking you about the meaning of life, marked as one of the rarest interactions in the game.

While That’s not my Neighbor has grown in popularity on YouTube since its release in February 2024, its popularity is mostly thanks to the fans’ unique and particular obsession with a character —the Milkman. It is uncertain why this character has grown so popular on X (formerly known as Twitter). But with the sheer amount of fanart already made for this character, chances of a new game centered around this popular character may have soared with the fanart alone.

