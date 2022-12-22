How to Pickpocket in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is a brand new game from Ironmace Studios that is currently taking Steam by storm thanks to its interesting dungeon co-op gameplay that looks like Escape from Tarkov met Skyrim.

In the game, you are given a selection of classes and characters to play, all in the name of going through various dungeons, fighting monsters and other players, and collecting loot when you successfully kill them—but what if there was another way?

Using the Pickpocket ability, players are able to steal one random item after an animation plays without having to fight at all, so long as they aren’t spotted. But how does it work?

How to use the Pickpocket ability in Dark and Darker

First, you need to make sure that the Pickpocket perk is equipped in the Class tab before you even go into the match. If you don’t have the ability equipped, then you simply won’t be able to use the ability no matter how hard you try.

From here, you need to stealthily come across an opponent you plan to Pickpocket and approach them, ideally from behind. You will then be given the option to Pickpocket them using the default F key. Just a reminder, though: your Stealth ability will stop working the moment you try to Pickpocket someone, making you very visible.

If your opponent moves, however, then your action will be interrupted, so the best time to strike is when an opponent is standing still, likely looting a corpse or a treasure chest.

If your opponent doesn’t have any items, the ability will also not work. After all, how can you steal something they don’t have?