How to impress all the Farmers Got Talent judges in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios, evolving in many ways over its predecessor. All across this open world, players will find new quests and secrets that they’ll need to uncover. One of these involves performing in front of an America’s Got Talent-like panel of judges looking for the best talent.

While it can be tricky to please all the judges, there are multiple ways that you can earn a perfect score. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to impress all three judges during the Farmers Got Talent quest in Goat Simulator 3.

How to impress all the judges in Goat Simulator 3

The goat can do a variety of different actions for the judges, with each causing the judges to give an X or a Check Mark. The scores won’t reset until all the judges have given you one of these two symbols for your performance. There are rewards for getting one, two, and three checkmarks for third, second, and first place, respectively.

The fastest way to get first place is to first land a backflip and then use the emote that causes the goat to wiggle her tail. You can do the backflip by pressing LT/L2 on the controller or the Right Mouse Button. To do the emote, press right on the control pad or V on the keyboard to bring up the emote menu and select the tail-wagging one.

Even if you get first place the first time, it’s worth experimenting with other actions to try and get second and third place, since they each give you an award.