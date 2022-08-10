You’ll soon discover as your cult grows in Cult of the Lamb that the amount of instantly available wood is in short supply.

Unfortunately for you, wood, or Lumber, is paramount to constructing anything on your cult’s land, and until you get proper shelters for each of your members, you will frequently have to spend wood to repair their sleeping bags.

If you want to keep your wood reserves high, follow these tips.

How to grind wood resource in Cult of the Lamb

The first Lumber you will acquire will be from the trees that grow on the outskirts of your cult’s land. You can either cut these down yourself or assign members to cut them down. There’s no way to replant trees after this is done, but they will slowly regrow over time. There are also some trees at Pilgrim’s Passage that can be cut down.

One of your primary sources will be a Lumberyard, which will produce wood over time while a cult member is working there. The catch is that creating a Lumberyard costs 15 Lumber to begin with, and eventually it will go away after it “runs out of wood.” It is still worth it to invest Devotion into the level two Lumberyard on Divine Inspiration tree, though, but you will need to reach Cult IV on the tree first.

If you need Lumber just to make a Lumberyard, you should prioritize going to Lumber rooms when you go out on Crusades (the dungeon runs). Once you’re in the room, break all the Lumber piles and chop down all the trees to collect all the Lumber. Consider investing an Old Gods heart into the Omnipresence ability, so you can instantly teleport back to base if you go on a Crusade with no lumber available.