Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios that lets players loose in a world that bends to their chaotic decisions. There are many secrets to find across the map, from collectible gear to references and Easter eggs. One of the achievements in the game asks players to knock down a Karring with another Karring.

To unlock this special gear, you’ll need to have finished the secret Doom level from an early part of the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the 401(K.O.) achievement in Goat Simulator 3 by knocking down a Karring with another Karring.

How to get the 401(K.O.) achievement

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

You should head to the above location, where you’ll encounter a woman sitting alone in her rocking chair shooting balls of yarn at you. Defeat her and then go through the open cellar door behind her, entering the secret Doom-inspired area. Head through that level until you get into a room with five or so of the turrets all shooting you at once.

Head to the chest on the far side of the room, even if it takes a couple of tries with all the yarn flying at you. You can take out one or two of the Karring turrets, but it’s important that at least one remains for the achievement.

Once you’ve collected the Karring Turret gear out of the Goat Simulator chest, simply use it to shoot one of the remaining enemies to get the achievement.