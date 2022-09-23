Slime Rancher 2 has just been released to the world and players are hopping in by the thousands to collect their favorite slimes. But to get some of the special slimes, you’ll need to upgrade your equipment and home base by gathering different crafting materials. One of these required materials is the Buzz Wax, which can be found in special bee hives.

Buzz Wax is one of the materials in the game that players will need to collect and players can find them on one island in particular. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Buzz Wax in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get Buzz Wax in Slime Rancher 2

Screengrab via Monomi Park

Players will be able to find the Buzz Wax spawners all across Starlight Strand, mostly dangling from tree trunks or roots. Players will be able to tell if the Buzz Wax hive still has the material inside of it by the tan liquid dripping from the bottom of the hive. You can collect the material by just using the suction function on your tool.

You should be aware that you’ll need to unlock the Resource Collector via the Fabricator in the basement of your Conservatory. This takes 10 Cotton Plorts, which can be found from the rabbit-resembling Cotton Slimes.

The Buzz Wax hives can be found hanging from trees, but so can another resource that looks very similar to the Wax. Wild Honey can be found in Starlight Strand in yellow and black bee hives. You can also hear the insects buzzing as you get closer to this resource. It’s important to remember that the hives containing Buzz Wax are dark brown.