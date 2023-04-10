How to get and use the Signet Ring in Dredge

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure game with undertones of existential horror. While players may simply start Dredge by fishing for a series of small coastal towns, something more is clearly happening as players dredge up mutated fish from the waters.

In Dredge, there are four main island chains that players will venture between to complete quests, make purchases, and, of course, fish. The four main island chains are the Twisted Strand, Devil’s Spine, Stelllar Basin, and Gale Cliffs. While traveling near the Devil’s Spine, players may spot a castaway that they can rescue.

In exchange for fairing that castaway back to civilization, players will be given the Signet Ring. The exact purpose of this ring is not entirely whenever players receive it, leaving many to speculate its purpose. If you are looking to obtain this Signet Ring or are wondering how to use it, this is everything you need to know.

How to get the Signet Ring in Dredge

In order to get the Signet Ring in Dredge, players need to complete the Castaway Pursuit quest. On the outskirts of the Devil’s Spine archipelago, players will encounter an isolated island with rocks spelling out ‘SOS.’

The Castaway’s Location | Image via Team17

Players then need to interact with the island to meet the Castaway. Once the castaway is aboard your ship, simply transport him to the nearby town of Little Marrow. After delivering him back to civilization, players will receive the Signet Ring as their reward.

What is the Signet Ring in Dredge?

Players are still unsure exactly what the Signet Ring in Dredge could be used for. The item’s description implies that it is a good luck charm, though it does not have any noticeable effect in-game. Instead, it may simply be a joke making fun of its previous wearer, the castaway.

The ring will sell to any vendor for $90, making it a fairly valuable item if you are in more pressing need of other materials.