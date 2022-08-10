How to get all Tarot Cards in Cult of the Lamb

In Cult of the Lamb, Tarot Cards will help players progress through the game a little easier. There are a plethora of cards that give players new benefits when unlocked.

Some of the Tarot Cards are unlocked pretty early on in the game, but only a few of them will be unlocked at the start. Many of them are also unlocked throughout the game’s natural course, meaning that players won’t need to go out of their way to unlock some of them.

These cards are all beneficial in some way to players. Unlocked cards can be used in dungeons when you run into Clauneck, who allows you to pick one of the two cards he draws from the deck. These cards need to be unlocked before they come up in Clauneck’s deck. Cult of the Lamb has 36 Tarot Cards for players to unlock.

There are a few Tarot Cards that players might miss if they weren’t doing some side content while progressing through the game. As you go through the game, you’ll want to seek out these cards to gain the benefits they give, although players might need to progress further in the story before some of them can be unlocked.

Here’s how to unlock all of the cards that you won’t naturally come across in Cult of the Lamb.

Beat NPCs at Knucklebones

Buy them from the vendor at Spore Grotto

Buy them from the vendor at Pilgrim’s Passage

Buy them from the vendor at Smuggler’s Sanctuary

Buy them from the vendor at Midas’ Cave

Completing all side quests

Cult of the Lamb will be released on Aug. 11 on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles for $24.99.