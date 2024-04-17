How to deal with the Sisters in SILENT BREATH

SILENT BREATH may feel like a walk in the park after getting used to the sheer number of jumpscares, but don’t feel secure yet, because the Sisters can appear at any moment.

The Sisters are the main threats of the forest, being one of the few monsters capable of killing you and resetting your progress. While you are highly likely to die in your first Sister encounter, the Game Over screen has a hint on how to counter them. As the Sisters always make their presence known, you need to quickly learn how to avoid instant death by following their request.

Here’s how to easily deal with the dreaded Sisters in SILENT BREATH.

How to deal with Big Sister in SILENT BREATH

Ew. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first and easiest to deal with is the Big Sister. Her presence is known mostly through her sound design, where you can hear a distinct crying laugh and rustling to indicate she is nearby. You may feel safer ignoring the sounds and running away, but you need to look around to confirm whether the sound is the Big Sister or something else. Most screams, groans, and cries can be ignored as the intent is to scare you, but ignoring Big Sister will quickly bring your demise.

Big Sister works like SCP-173 in SCP: Containment Breach, Coil-Head in Lethal Company, and the weeping angels in Doctor Who. She cannot move if you’re looking right at her. This is her only counter. All you need to do is move far from her while keeping your camera pointing directly at her. This will halt her movement. Thankfully, you can sprint backwards by holding Shift and D. You can walk through all branches and climb atop rocks with little issue, so you don’t need to see where you’re going to evade this Sister.

Don’t turn your back on her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do is get far away enough that you cannot see her anymore. Then turn and continue sprinting. Eventually, Big Sister will give up. Unfortunately, there is no clear audio cue when she leaves. But you should always be aware of your flashlight turning off or static to indicate a monster has despawned as this can include Big Sister.

How to deal with Blind Sister in SILENT BREATH

Mind the long limbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blind Sister is the toughest monster to evade in SILENT BREATH. Her long arms let her differentiate between structures in the environment, and easily locate you. This monster cannot see so use that to your advantage. Your flashlight can stay on, but noise should always be limited. The Blind Sister says, “Hello friend. I want to play a game of hide and seek. You hide and I’ll seek” and counts down from 10.

You need to find either a wide tree to hide behind or a building you can hide within. It seems the Blind Sister cannot locate you inside buildings, but she can locate you behind a tree (regardless of its size). Therefore, if you see the Blind Sister ahead of you, slowly circle around the tree you’re hiding behind so her arms can’t reach you.

Get behind a structure or run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, I’ve found running in one direction and as far away from her as possible works. Gut instinct tells us to hide and stay still while she searches, but running without stopping puts you so far ahead of her that she’ll likely give up searching way. There is a chance, however, that this method leads you directly to the final Sister’s path—the Armless.

How to deal with Armless Sister in SILENT BREATH

She just likes to smell her food. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Sister is the Armless one. She tells you, “Don’t move. I want to smell you.” It can be hard to spot this Sister if you’re picking up a missing persons poster or you’re trapped in a building, but regardless of your setting, all you have to do is stop moving as soon as you hear her talk. Let go of WASD and wait for the Armless Sister to approach. She will leave once she’s finished having a good sniff. (Yeah, you read that right.)

The simple thing to do here is don’t panic, stop moving. You can, however, freely move your camera even when she’s coming up to you. You’ve failed if she leaps into the trees above. The Armless Sister is meant to slowly approach you and vanish. Jumping upwards will appear like you’ve successfully evaded her, but you’re quickly faced with her game over jumpscare for failing the request.

Each Sister can spawn in multiple times within your SILENT BREATH playthrough. So, even if you evade them once, they will likely appear again.

