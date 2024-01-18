How to cook Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb

You might think all of your time will be spent building your cult following in the roguelike indie game Cult of the Lamb, but you’re going to have to take care of your loyal followers once they’re on your side.

One of the main ways to care for your flock is to cook for them, but cooking and eating meals also offers a range of buffs for the player as well. A particularly powerful meal found in Cult of the Lamb is the Splendid Vegetable Feast, so we’re going to look at how to prepare the dish as well as what benefits it has. We will also dive into the cooking aspect of Cult of the Lamb so you know how to get started with it if you’re new to the game.

How to cook in Cult of the Lamb

Cooking is a skill you will get early on in the game. Image via Massive Monster.

Before you can even think about cooking up a Splendid Vegetable Feast, you first need to know how to cook. Cooking is a very simple mini-game, but you need to unlock it before you can jump into it. Luckily, the cooking mechanic will unlock automatically as you progress through the story. It only takes about an hour of gameplay before you unlock the cooking mini-game.

Once you’ve unlocked cooking, you’ll need to craft a Cooking Pot before you can get started. Again, this is something that happens automatically as you play through the game. The Cooking Pot is the first item you will craft as part of the tutorial, and to cook on it, all you need to do is approach the pot and interact with it to activate it. The available recipes will then appear on the screen for you to choose from.

To successfully complete the cooking mini-game, select the recipe you want and then press the button that is prompted when the indicator enters the green section on the meter on the screen.

How to make the Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb

There are only three ingredients you need to cook the Splendid Vegetable Feast:

Two cauliflowers

Six beetroots

Two pumpkins

Once you have collected the necessary ingredients, you will unlock the Splendid Vegetable Feast recipe and will be able to cook it in the Cooking Pot.

What buffs can you get from the Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb?

As well as keeping your cult happy, several buffs also come from eating the Splendid Vegetable Feast. Image via Massive Monster.

As one of the most powerful recipes in the game, this one offers some particularly noteworthy buffs. When consumed, the dish will give the player a 50-percent chance of increasing Follower loyalty. Not only that, but the dish will also permanently raise the Faith level of your flock by five points. An increased Faith level in Cult of the Lamb means your Cult will be less likely to turn on you, as they will be less likely to dissent.

Because of these handy buffs, cooking up a Splendid Vegetable Feast is definitely something you are going to want to do as soon as possible during your playthrough. The sooner you can build your following and increase their Faith level, the greater the chance you will have of keeping your Flock loyal and avoiding dissent in the ranks.

Similar dishes to the Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb

If you’re looking for other dishes well-suited to growing the loyalty of your following, consider cooking up the Magnificent Mixed Meal too, as it offers a 100-percent chance of preventing Follower dissension as well as a 100-percent chance of increasing Follower loyalty. You’ll need beetroot for this dish—much like with the Splendid Vegetable Feast—along with meat and tuna.