How to beat Shamura without taking damage in Cult of the Lamb

If you time your rolls, you should be able to avoid a lot of damage.

As you head toward the final showdown of Cult of the Lamb, you’ll first need to take down the final Bishop, Shamura.

The fourth major boss that you’ll face during your adventures in the game, Shamura is a spider-like creature equipped with devastating melee attacks and a variety of extra tools to make the battle more tricky.

Despite being one of the last bosses in Cult of the Lamb, Shamura is one of its easiest because the fight is mostly melee combat. Once you know the battle, you should be able to avoid these attacks and take the foe out without suffering any damage.

How to beat Shamura without taking damage

Screengrab via Massive Monster

Shamura gets close to deal damage, which gives you the perfect opportunity to dish some of your own. But you’ll need to be cautious.

When Shamura comes close to attack, you’ll want to roll each time that they swipe or jump and deal damage in the openings. Shamura will at times swing up into the sky, disappearing upon a web. At this time, you should be ready to roll before they swoop down upon you.

While most of the fight is going to be like this, you’ll still need to watch out for some ranged attacks. The most commonly used ranged attack by Shamura is a barrage of bombs that can be easily avoided by maintaining distance and dodging the targets on the ground.

Another common attack later in the fight will be a randomly targeted barrage of energy balls. Again, you can avoid these by staying away and getting out of the targeting circles.

Like most bosses, Shamura has an attack where they will shoot out a circle of energy balls each time they jump. You can easily avoid these by moving between the gaps. But make sure you’re at a distance so you have the best chance to see them coming.

Of course, like all other boss fights, you’ll need to manage the other mobs in the arena during your battle so that you don’t find yourself cornered and taking unnecessary damage.

This is the majority of what you’re going to deal with while fighting Shamura. If you pay attention to these tips, you should be able to avoid taking damage with ease.