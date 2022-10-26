How nation formation works in Victoria 3

Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game wherein players control and govern the entirety of a nation, managing its populace and economy, overseas affairs and diplomacy, as well as the nation’s possible expansion. Though expansion is far less pronounced in Victoria 3 compared to other grand strategy titles, the game still allows its players to pursue territory expansion through formable nations.

Nation formation is a tool available to several, but not all, playable countries in Victoria 3. Depending on your starting territory, players may have to first unlock specialized technology, such as nationalism tech, before being able to complete the process, while others will already have these features unlocked.

Nation formation is an incredibly important tool in setting your country’s physical layout and territory. Here is everything to know about forming nations in Victoria 3.

Victoria 3 Formable Nations

To access the formable nations menu and view currently available formable nations, click on the Cultures tab to the left of the screen, or simply press F8. Select the Nation Formation tab and you will eventually see the list of available formable nations, the right side showing how many of the required state regions you hold.

Screengrab via Paradox

Different starting nations will have varying approaches to nation formation: some may have no choices at all, one choice, or a large swath of potential states. By hovering your mouse on the button, the map will light up with the potential borders of your prospective nation.

The most efficient means to nation formation in Victoria 3 comes through minor unification. This strategy entails controlling potential state regions through either conquering or subjugating the territory until that region becomes part of a new formable nation. Once minor unification requirements are met, the territories can be added by pressing the form country button.

Screengrab via Paradox

Another approach is major unification, though this option is only accessible in specific cases. Once players unlock nationalism, their country becomes potentially eligible as a unification candidate. To actualize this, players must reach the rank of major power, but there is a hard cap of three unification candidates at any given time.

There are various means to continue forming nations in Victoria 3, each coming with its own set of challenges and requirements. Ultimately, the route you decide to go down will depend heavily on your country of choosing.