How does Luck work in My Time at Sandrock?

What's Luck got to do with it?

In a game all about mining resources, you’re going to want that Luck stat high in My Time at Sandrock. But how does this stat work?

As you start on a miniscule one stat in the Luck department, you may be thinking “what does Luck do and how do I increase this?” or if you’re my sister: “I didn’t even know this game has Luck!” (after dedicating 31 hours on her playthrough already). This one is for all of those cozy gamers out there (and you sis) that can’t seem to get luck on their side.

Here’s how Luck works in My Time at Sandrock.

What does Luck do in My Time at Sandrock?

How do you increase your luck? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luck dictates the value and rarity of a resource you can find. While the surroundings of Sandrock remain the same, as each day passes, the resources reset and the hunt continues for rare goods for quality equipment, gear, and higher pay-outs after creating a high-value items to earn Gols (currency).

If you are new to My Time at Sandrock, you may have never noticed the Luck stat lurking in your base stats. While Luck is always working hard in the background to determine the rarity of loot you obtain in your mining adventure, you may not realize this stat can be increased in a variety of ways. Luck comes in multiple forms rather than completing quests and commissions, making sure your tummy is full everyday, and having enough shuteye, all of which keep that stamina bar high.

Luck can also increase your damage during fights and affect your chances at a successful break and critical hit.

How to increase your Luck in My Time at Sandrock

What you wear matters (at least that’s what I tell myself everyday). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although your Luck may start small, this doesn’t stop you from finding high-value resources. But you have multiple ways to increase your Luck in My Time at Sandrock. Here are the main ways to increase that Luck stat for your playthrough:

Eat meals : Before making a meal you’ll need to check whether the food offers Luck as a stat buff, You can do this at the stove within your Workshop.

: Before making a meal you’ll need to check whether the food offers Luck as a stat buff, You can do this at the stove within your Workshop. Buy furniture : You can get furniture inside stores like By The Stairs or build it inside the Workshop. Rarer items can be picked up at seasonal events that happen throughout the year like Chase of Memories (summer event). Luck stats can be checked on the board inside your home.

: You can get furniture inside stores like By The Stairs or build it inside the Workshop. Rarer items can be picked up at seasonal events that happen throughout the year like (summer event). Luck stats can be checked on the board inside your home. Equip outfits: Obtain clothing (headwear, accessories, tops, etc) via quests and equip any item that offers Luck. You’ll want to use a mix of Defense and Attack with Luck to increase your overall capabilities out in the Sandrock wilderness.

Use the left analog stick to open each item, meal, and furniture description to check whether Luck is available as a bonus stat. You’ll need all of these items either equipped or placed down in your home and Workshop to stack your Luck.