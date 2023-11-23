One of Steam’s best-selling and most popular games, Lethal Company, has taken over the gaming world. Already making a name for itself among horror gaming enthusiasts, the game revolves around the ominous Company, with the players its expendable employees.

Through playing, players can earn higher ranks and garner respect from their employers. But how does one get the VIP employee badge, the seemingly distant and unobtainable award? We’re here to take a closer look.

Is there a VIP employee badge in Lethal Company?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The employee badge is not part of the game’s core leveling system and cannot be considered a rank. The elusive badge appears to be given to players who join servers hosted by those with a VIP server code. It’s not something one can get by simply playing the game with friends, leveling up as they go. This is reserved for the ranks, of which there are five in Lethal Company, that players can earn by going on successful runs continuously.

Those who get the VIP badge don’t have any advantage over those who don’t. The badge does not grant an XP boost or increase XP by any means. It’s not something officially recognized by the game’s developer, Zeekerss, and shouldn’t be high on your list of priorities when playing Lethal Company. If you get one, great, but don’t fret if you’re stuck with being a simple intern. The Company doesn’t care either, so long as you meet the coveted profit quota.

Ranks in Lethal Company

What Lethal Company certainly has are ranks. Any player can obtain these levels through normal gameplay, though they can also go down depending on how well you perform. There are five ranks in Lethal Company, starting from the Intern all the way to the Boss level:

Intern – XP Zero to 50

– XP Zero to 50 Part-Time – XP 50 to 100

– XP 50 to 100 Employee – XP 100 to 200

– XP 100 to 200 Leader – XP 200 to 500

– XP 200 to 500 Boss – XP 500

These levels do not unlock any new gear and hold no particular significance. There also appears to be a bug in the game where your character’s badge won’t change from Intern, no matter what level you obtain. That only adds to its insignificance, and you should focus on playing the game and enjoying everything it offers. And trust me, it has a lot.

How to increase rank in Lethal Company?

Ranks are increased by performing well and meeting the profit quota. The more surplus you collect, the more XP you’ll get. XP is awarded between completed runs, meaning it takes three days for each XP bump. But XP is taken away when you die or perform poorly, which can happen at any moment, including in the middle of a run.

This means that you’ll have to be extra mindful not to die, especially not to have your crew completely wiped, as the latter significantly impacts your XP and may even cost you a whole level. But even if it does, it’s just part of the game and doesn’t carry any weight whatsoever, so you shouldn’t worry about it even if it happens. Play the game and have fun.