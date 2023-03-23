Here are the Sons of the Forest Update 02 patch notes

EndNight Games has continued to update and steadily release new content for its survivor horror sequel Sons of the Forest even past its initial Feb. 23 launch. The first patch to hit servers introduced several new items, though Patch 02 stands to drastically change the state of Sons of the Forest in its early access phase.

In this latest sweeping update, Sons of the Forest is set to receive new enemies, changes to end-game content, and plenty of bug fixes.

Filled with general improvements, players will certainly want to jump back into the beloved survivor horror game even if they have already completed the main story already. This is everything we know about Patch 02 for Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Patch 02 patch notes

Patch 02 has a long list of notes ranging from balancing changes to general bug fixes. Similar to the previous patch, this update will provide players will several new items, but seems to primarily focus on quality-of-life changes and adding more enemy and story variety.

Highlights from Patch 02 include new enemies that switch up the variety of cannibal mutants and new story elements that may help to clear up the game’s fairly confusing ending.

Features

Added new demon boss to end of hell caves

Added dead cultists to map

New double story cannibal hut type added

Added turtle shell rain collector

Added new tougher puffy variation

New surveillance room added to bunker residential

New cave system added

Added admin panel for admin clients

Additional story elements added

Added auto backup system when overwriting saves

Improvements

Moved gold armor to new cave system

Removed keypad entrance to bunker luxury, will now need to open it an alternate way

Container items will now save their state in single player, so if they are opened or broken, they stay that way

Improved lit fire torch brightness when viewed in first person

Removed instant season switch logic from sleeping

Adjusted the min/max turbulence of wind to prevent extreme mesh distortion at highest intensity

Firewood now crumbles when it’s fuel is used up on fires, and can then be replaced with new firewood

Furniture or ziplines can no longer be attached to doors and gates

Repositioned dead sluggy in bunker residential making it possible to come back inside bunker

Player is now able to use most left hand items while gliding

Closing save menu will go back to game rather than pause menu

Changed face on maintenance keycard to not be player character

Improvements to Finnish and Traditional Chinese text

Improved look of old paper pickups

Added books to bookshelves in bunker luxury

Removed shotgun pickup from bunker luxury

Gold armor pickup visual is now the full armor and is positioned to fit on skeleton burnt model

Improved held location of flashlight and lighter when sliding

Added additional wakeup locations in hell cave

Balance

Increased fullness from eating MRE’s and decreased fullness from eating cat food

Rabbits and Squirrels will now try harder to evade player and run faster

Added unique hit reacts to dining hall bosses and replaced their knockdowns from shotgun with smaller staggers

Player no longer takes survival stat damage while strung up on effigies

Gold Armor now absorbs 70% demonic damage instead of 90%

Increased burn time on camp fires

Increased fire fuel amount provided by leaves & cash by x10

Reduced chainsaw full charge duration

The flashlight will now auto replace the battery sooner so that it happens before the light begins to fade

Fixes

Fixed Item Duping using storage holders

Custom day length settings will now work correctly

Fixed multiple cases of enemies able to spawn inside player built bases

Fixed pops on machete block animations

Fixed bloom on tech armor blowing out visually

General navmesh improvements

Fixed issue where leaving save menu would bring back HUD and leave menu state in pause menu

Fixed locking player movement when starting to dig to fix alignment issues

Floors no longer allow placing walls if there is a leaning beam above

If a held item is set to require both hands, the equip will now also drop any logs the player was holding, fixes glider disappearing when player attempts to equip it while holding a log

Can no longer drink water while swimming

Fixed missing cleanup of the player out of breath audio

Fix for players dying instantly if jumping in water and rebreather was out of air

Camp Fires will no longer set off fire sprinklers until the fire has been lit

Fixed issue with the player getting in to a bad state if they died while performing an interaction in their inventory, such as eating or crafting

Fixed issue where the player could get stuck in a bad state when equipping, stashing and equipping items very quickly

Fixing issue with the player sometimes being able to begin eating by using hotkeys while starting other actions

Fix for binocular visuals getting stuck on screen if the player opens the pause menu while using the binoculars

If the player is not grounded while the tutorial book is out, the tutorial book will be stashed

Items can be equipped while not grounded again, excluding books

Fix for campfires becoming interactable when the player is in another action if the player previously backed away from the fire while trying to light it

Fix for having to look away from the fire after lighting it before it would be interactable

Turtle Eggs will no longer hatch on shelves or on the players grab bag

Fix for GPS locator not being cleared after being picked up and loaded from a save

Fix for clicking anywhere in the grab bag taking an item back from Virginia if the player closed the grab bag while hovering over the missing item

Fix for items not being able to be equipped from within inventory if they were not left or right hand items

Tactical in coffin GPS locator will no longer show up after loading a save where the player has already picked it up

Fix for clients not being in sync with the host for season duration if the starting season was spring

Fixed issue with player out of breathe audio not following the player unless they are running

Fixed hovering over crafted items on the mat not showing the total number of owned items including the ones on the mat

Fix for player getting stuck in falling pose if quick select is opened at the same time as jumping

Fix for the player always triggering the logic to dismount from a rope when dying; This was causing issues with incorrect items being equipped after death

Fix for player being able to pull out their grab bag on fires when they do not have the grab bag

Fix for survival damage not working in save games

Multiplayer clients are now synced with the hosts stat damage and consumable effects settings

Fix for breaking unfinished tree cabin giving infinite logs

Fixed placement prompts staying behind when placement changes from valid to invalid in some cases

Fixed beam supported by walls not propagating destruction properly to linked strutted beam

Fixed some open edges on cliffs around world

Fixed some cases of trees vanishing when walking over some parts of map above caves

Fixed firewood giving different amounts of fuel for Host and client in multiplayer games

Fixed snow appearing on some indoor plants in winter

Blood reveal on Demon should now match the body part hit

Fixed cut ferns flying up into air

Fixed Kelvin being able to burn to death from fires

Fixed some cases of A.I. actors getting into invalid states

Prevented some cases of animals and enemies able to spawn on player built structures

Prevented some cases of enemies attempting to move to stimuli they can’t reach

Fix For grab bag still being able to be equipped on garden plots even when the player does not have their inventory

Fix for player clothing blend shapes not applying correctly in certain situations in multiplayer

Fixed issue where other interactions would still be possible while the look animations were playing on equipping the book pickups

Planting seeds in gardens will no longer consume two seeds at a time

Item Crates and containers will no longer look closed if the player opens them, runs away and then comes back to them in single player

Fix for players held items not being re-equipped if the player is wearing the rebreather and exits the water but the mouthpiece was not actively up

Fix for players not getting their items back if the end game cutscene is triggered before they have picked up their dropped inventory

Fix for all items always doing their first look action after the walkie talkie has been equipped

Fixed player stuck with open grab bag if campfire is destroyed while they’re adding something to it

Fixed defensive wall placement UI rendering underneath cliffs

Fixed pillar building decal drawing over hands

Fixed Interacting with light fire prompt multiple times while lighting a fire getting player stuck in falling state

Audio