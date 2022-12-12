Here are the minimum PC requirements for High on Life

It's not the most taxing game, but you'll still need a decent PC.

High on Life is Squanch Games’ most recent video game and it is much more graphically intensive than its past games. This hyper-realistic world is a beautiful departure from other art styles, but it will likely take a stronger PC to be able to run the game.

That being said, there are different settings that will allow most players to get the most out of their hardware.

As long as you try to follow the recommended settings put out by the developer, you should have no issue running the game. Here’s all the info you need to know about the minimum PC requirements for High on Life.

What are the minimum PC requirements for High on Life?

With High on Life releasing soon, many players are curious if their PC will be able to run the game at all. Fortunately, developer Squanch Games put out the minimum required PC specs you need to run the game in a playable way.

The minimum PC requirements for High on Life are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4430K CPU @ 3.00GHz (4 CPUs)

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4430K CPU @ 3.00GHz (4 CPUs) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB)/AMD Radeon R9 290x (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB)/AMD Radeon R9 290x (4GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space

Players with a mid-range setup should be able to run the game at a standard FPS at the lowest settings, but they’ll still be able to enjoy the game.

There’s also an entry for the recommended settings to run the game at the highest quality settings, allowing for a better-looking experience without a dip in performance. These recommended settings include:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6402p CPU @ 2.80GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6402p CPU @ 2.80GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

That’s all you need to know about the PC specs to run High on Life.