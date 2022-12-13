How to get the Don’t Knife The Hand That Feeds achievement in High On Life

There are a handful of achievements in High on Life that are just plain cruel and punish the player for not paying attention or taking an opportunity that was given to them in a fraction of a few seconds.

One of these includes the “Don’t Knight The Hand That Feeds” achievement, which shows up for a few seconds at the very start of the game but then becomes unobtainable shortly after if players don’t take their chances, or if they don’t know it exists until later.

So when exactly do you need to strike to get it?

How to Take Knifey’s advice and stab Gene in the gut in High on Life

This is a missable achievement. If you don’t do these steps during your playthrough you will miss it and will need to start the game again to get the achievement at your next opportunity.

After defeating 9-Torg and rescuing Knifey, you will eventually return to your house and confront Gene, there a small cutscene will play with Knifey who asks you to stab Gene in the gut. At this point, you need to walk forward toward Gene and there will be a red cursor that will allow you to pull out and stab Gene in the gut with Knifey.

If you don’t do this there and then, you will not a second time. You have to strike while the knife is hot. If you come back in the future, the option to stab Gene will not exist anymore and you will need to restart the game and get back to the point to finally get the achievement.

So don’t miss your chance, this is the one time you’ll be able to stab Gene throughout the entire game. Who wants to miss out on that?