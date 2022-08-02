Cult of the Lamb to have Twitch integration that allows viewers to interact with the streamer’s playthrough

Cult of the Lamb’s release is a little over a week away and new information about it is coming out all the time. While it was never in doubt that content creators would find a lot of interest in this game, it seems that their viewers will be able to have just as much fun during playthroughs. Cult of the Lamb will have Twitch integration, according to a posting on the Streaming Toolsmith webpage.

Viewers will be able to “collectively earn rewards, appear in-game as cult followers, and even help or hinder the stream in their playthrough,” according to this posting. It sounds like a viewer will be able to connect their account with the Twitch streamer’s Cult of the Lamb game, likely through a Twitch streaming extension.

Screengrab via Streaming Toolsmith

Looking at what the Streaming Toolsmith has done in the past, it’s worked with games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Disco Elysium. In both of these games, one of the main functions of the viewers was to vote on dialogue options for the player. This could translate into Cult of the Lamb by voting on whether to inflict sickness or help the villagers in the streamer’s commune.

Other options in Streaming Toolsmith’s past work include letting the player inspect the party of the streamer in Baldur’s Gate 3. This could work in Cult of the Lamb, allowing the viewers to see all the current members of the cult and view how they’re doing. In Disco Elysium, another feature gave stat-boosting effects, and that could also be achievable in Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb is set to be released on Aug. 11.