Cult of the Lamb shows first look at the game’s bosses: the Four Bishops

Cult of the Lamb fans who can’t wait to get into the game got more information today about the four bosses that will stand in the way of their cult. A new trailer gave players a peek into the terror they’ll encounter along their journey through the dark and dangerous lands.

Cult of the Lamb is a game about a lamb whose morals are about to be twisted and corrupted, making it into a power-hungry cult leader. Four bosses will stand in the players’ way, called the Four Bishops.

These four beings will stand in the way of your ultimate goal of creating and fostering your cult. You must defeat them to repay your debt to The One Who Waits. Each of the Bishops has had a hand in imprisoning The One Who Waits and it is your job to defeat them. A new trailer gave players a first look at the bosses they will encounter.

Leshy is the first boss of the trailer, and the youngest Bishop of The Old Faith, and resides in the heart of the Tangled Darkwood. Heket is the harbinger of famine and is found in toxic lands. Kallamar, born of pestilence and plague, is the lord of Anchored Deep. Lastly, the wise Shamura, who rules over the Silk Cradle, is the oldest and the last Bishop you’ll need to defeat.

You’ll need to build up your strength and the light of your faith if you want to be victorious against the bosses in Cult of the Lamb. Throughout the game, you’ll be tasked with finding new cult members, gathering resources, and spreading the word of your cult across the lands.

The game launches on Aug. 11 on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.