Can you destroy turrets in Lethal Company?

Despite being machines, turrets deserve just as much respect as the monstrous thumpers, spiders, and slime you encounter in Lethal Company. If you’re lucky, one will spawn in a better-lit area. If you’re unlucky, good luck running out of sight before your life support goes offline.

Whether luck is on your side or not, you’re here because you’re wondering if you can destroy turrets in Lethal Company. Let’s get into that.

Can turrets be destroyed in Lethal Company?

Turrets cannot be destroyed in Lethal Company; they have the added element of indestructibility. While most monsters can be eventually eliminated with a well-placed shovel, try hitting a turret and you will spark its “rage mode.” Dodging bullets as the turret spins in circles, targeting anyone in its path, is not a particularly easy way to preserve your life.

How to avoid turrets in Lethal Company

While they are indestructible, turrets are not undefeatable in Lethal Company. There are three primary ways you can avoid elimination via turret: deactivation, the merry-go-round method, and the run-for-your-life move.

Option one: Deactivation

Those playing the game more strategically will know that plenty can be done to help your teammates without stepping outside the ship. The deactivation method for turrets is the same as for landmines.

Any player remaining inside the ship can see turrets marked on the player map (seen on the active screen inside). When a turret is found by the players out searching for loot, they can use a walkie-talkie to alert their ship-confined teammate. That teammate can then complete the following steps to deactivate the turret:

Step two: Note the turret code

On the active screen tracking players, you will be able to see an indication of where the turret is in the form of a red cone and marked range area. Next to that indication, there is a code with one letter and a number. Every Lethal Company turret has one, which is unique only to that turret in the game.

Write this code down.

Step two: Get to the right place

To deactivate the turret, the player inside the ship must open and operate the terminal.

Step three: Type in the code

Once you are on the terminal, type “view monitor” and enter the turret code. This should temporarily deactivate the turret, allowing your teammates to pass through safely.

It is vital to note that this action is very much temporary. The turret may need to be deactivated again if players return to that area.

A deactivated turret is a safe one (for now). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Option two: The merry-go-round method

If you do not want to leave a teammate behind or don’t have enough players on your team to justify someone staying, the merry-go-round is a less recommended but sometimes successful method.

As the name implies, the merry-go-round method involves going around the turret out of its line of fire, which may involve rotating around it in circles. This method can even be effective while the turret is in rage mode, although it is certainly a risky move to make.

For success, it’s best to have a flashlight on you to navigate your way to safety. You should have this basic tool learned before wandering into the path of a turret.

Option three: Run

The most basic, brutal, and least time-consuming way to avoid dying to a turret is simply to run. This is certainly the least successful option and will only work if the turret is in a doorway or tunnel with a small opening.

Make a run for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, turrets cannot shoot through walls, so if you have a small gap between one safe space and another, you can sprint. If the run-for-your-life move is your calling, you should make sure to have enough stamina to make the sprint to a safe zone. Running out of stamina partway across will almost certainly mean death.

Overall, although you cannot destroy turrets in Lethal Company, there are evasive strategies you can use to avoid the dreaded life support offline screen. Some are more recommended than others, but the closest you can get to destruction is deactivation. Any other rogue moves are up to you.