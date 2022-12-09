Best ways to get Scraps in Choo-Choo Charles

Scrap is essential in Choo-Choo Charles and can be hard to come by when scavenging a large part of the island, especially as you get close to the end game and need an abundance of it to upgrade your train.

So let us give you some tips on where to go and what to do to get you fighting fit for your next demon train encounter.

How to grind Scrap in Choo-Choo Charles

The most effective way to get a large amount of Scrap comes from the various optional missions that players can find throughout the map. These can be found by going towards Yellow Person icons on the map where a quest giver will be waiting.

Completing these quests, depending on difficulty, can bring anywhere between 15 to 40 scrap upon completion which is a huge amount to seriously add some upgrades towards your Train to make it move faster, hit harder, or survive longer when coming across Charles.

Outside of quests, there are other useful things you can look out for when it comes to gaining scrap.

The first one is various yellow boxes around the map that can be either opened or lockpicked by the player, these usually house a humble amount of Scrap in them, but not as much as the various missions.

Other than that, the only thing left to do is look around your surroundings and look for single pieces of scrap that are picked up. Usually around living areas or mission areas.