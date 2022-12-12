All voice actors in High on Life

High on Life is the latest game from Squanch Games, the studio co-founded and lead by Justin Roiland. As with past projects that Roiland has had a major part in, the voice talent in High on Life features some of the most iconic names in the VO industry.

While Roiland himself will obviously play many characters in the background, it’s clear this game didn’t skimp out on popular talent.

Throughout the 12-hour runtime, players will become familiar with and may even recognize some of the talents in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about the different voice actors in High on Life.

Who provided voiceovers for High on Life?

There are a lot of familiar voices in High on Life from the major cast of characters and guns to the many background characters that make up the world.

The cast is separated into named primary cast and the VO actors who aren’t attributed to any one character in the credits.

Primary Cast

Kenny – Justin Roiland

Gus – J.B. Smoove

Sweezy – Betsy Sodaro

Creature – Tim Robinson

Knifey – Michael Cusack

Lizzie – Laura Silverman

Gene – Dave Herman

Secondary Cast

Abed Gheith

Alec Robbins

Andy Daly

Cassie Steele

Chris Romano

Derrick Beckles

Echo Kellum

Eden Sher

Eric Bauza

Fred Stoller

Gigi Edgely

Gregg Berger

Hal Lublin

James Urbaniak

Jennifer Hale

Joel Haver

Jon Daly

Kari Wahlgren

Kevin Macdonald

Maria Bamford

Mary Mack

Maurice LaMarche

Mike Stoklasa

Nolan North

Rich Evans

Rich Fulcher

Rob Schrab

Ryan Ridley

Scott Chernoff

Steve Agee

Tara Strong

Thomas Middleditch

Tom Kenny

Trent Lenkarski

Vatche Panos

Wayne Pygram

Zach Hadel

Players will recognize many of these voices from many famous Hollywood animation and gaming projects and it’s clear that Roiland was once again able to call in some favors.

There are also some of Roiland’s castmates from Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty like Mary Mack and Thomas Middleditch, both of who feature in High on Life.