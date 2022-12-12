All voice actors in High on Life

High on Life is the latest game from Squanch Games, the studio co-founded and lead by Justin Roiland. As with past projects that Roiland has had a major part in, the voice talent in High on Life features some of the most iconic names in the VO industry.
While Roiland himself will obviously play many characters in the background, it’s clear this game didn’t skimp out on popular talent.
Throughout the 12-hour runtime, players will become familiar with and may even recognize some of the talents in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about the different voice actors in High on Life.
Who provided voiceovers for High on Life?
There are a lot of familiar voices in High on Life from the major cast of characters and guns to the many background characters that make up the world.
The cast is separated into named primary cast and the VO actors who aren’t attributed to any one character in the credits.
Primary Cast
- Kenny – Justin Roiland
- Gus – J.B. Smoove
- Sweezy – Betsy Sodaro
- Creature – Tim Robinson
- Knifey – Michael Cusack
- Lizzie – Laura Silverman
- Gene – Dave Herman
Secondary Cast
- Abed Gheith
- Alec Robbins
- Andy Daly
- Cassie Steele
- Chris Romano
- Derrick Beckles
- Echo Kellum
- Eden Sher
- Eric Bauza
- Fred Stoller
- Gigi Edgely
- Gregg Berger
- Hal Lublin
- James Urbaniak
- Jennifer Hale
- Joel Haver
- Jon Daly
- Kari Wahlgren
- Kevin Macdonald
- Maria Bamford
- Mary Mack
- Maurice LaMarche
- Mike Stoklasa
- Nolan North
- Rich Evans
- Rich Fulcher
- Rob Schrab
- Ryan Ridley
- Scott Chernoff
- Steve Agee
- Tara Strong
- Thomas Middleditch
- Tom Kenny
- Trent Lenkarski
- Vatche Panos
- Wayne Pygram
- Zach Hadel
Players will recognize many of these voices from many famous Hollywood animation and gaming projects and it’s clear that Roiland was once again able to call in some favors.
There are also some of Roiland’s castmates from Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty like Mary Mack and Thomas Middleditch, both of who feature in High on Life.