All Trinket locations at San Angora Zoo in Goat Simulator 3

Try not to get put back in the petting zoo while you're here..

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios that lets players loose in an open world filled with stuff to do. There are dozens of quests and players can search the world for a few different collectibles. One of these collectibles is the golden goat statue Trinkets that are hidden around the map, including at San Angora Zoo.

While you’re taking a look at all the animals in the zoo, you can collect all the trophies as well. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Trinkets at the San Angora Zoo in Goat Simulator 3.

All Trinket locations at San Angora Zoo

Location one – Zoo entrance

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

At the entrance of the zoo, you’ll find the first Trinket on top of the gate on the inside of the zoo. To get up there, face the side the trophy is on and run up the banister to get on the second platform. Then walk to the middle of the entrance and collect the Trinket.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location two – Rhino cage

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

On the ground in the back corner of the Rhino Cage. Head south from the hole in the wall to find the Trinket sitting next to some troughs.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location three – Dolphin studio

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To get this Trinket, you’ll need to head to the Dolphin Show in the southernmost building at the zoo. Behind the Dolphins there are prop trees, with a chest hiding behind one of them. Walk up and headbutt the chest to open it and then pick up the Trinket.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location four – In the quarantine garage

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Either walk up to the garage doors or headbutt the doors open to get into the building. Once inside, head to the back corner of the garage. The Trinket is stuck behind some wooden boards, either climb around them or headbutt them out of the way to pick up the collectible.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location five – Boar cave

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Climb up the hill that leads behind the zoo on the south side. Keep climbing until you see either a gazebo, a camping trailer, or a large ramp over the zoo. Follow the north rock wall until you hear pigs and you’ll find the Trinket inside their cave.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location six – Road sign

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

On the road between the zoo and the Quiet Hill rest top, players will find this Trinket hiding behind a road sign. Approach this intersection from the side of Quiet Hill and then look behind the sign where the two roads meet.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location seven – Wooden structure

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

South of Quiet Hill and west of the sign from the previous Trinket location, you’ll see a small wood structure with a man sitting inside. Beside him will be the last Trinket you need from San Angora Zoo.