All Trinket locations at San Angora Zoo in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios that lets players loose in an open world filled with stuff to do. There are dozens of quests and players can search the world for a few different collectibles. One of these collectibles is the golden goat statue Trinkets that are hidden around the map, including at San Angora Zoo.
While you’re taking a look at all the animals in the zoo, you can collect all the trophies as well. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Trinkets at the San Angora Zoo in Goat Simulator 3.
All Trinket locations at San Angora Zoo
Location one – Zoo entrance
At the entrance of the zoo, you’ll find the first Trinket on top of the gate on the inside of the zoo. To get up there, face the side the trophy is on and run up the banister to get on the second platform. Then walk to the middle of the entrance and collect the Trinket.
Location two – Rhino cage
On the ground in the back corner of the Rhino Cage. Head south from the hole in the wall to find the Trinket sitting next to some troughs.
Location three – Dolphin studio
To get this Trinket, you’ll need to head to the Dolphin Show in the southernmost building at the zoo. Behind the Dolphins there are prop trees, with a chest hiding behind one of them. Walk up and headbutt the chest to open it and then pick up the Trinket.
Location four – In the quarantine garage
Either walk up to the garage doors or headbutt the doors open to get into the building. Once inside, head to the back corner of the garage. The Trinket is stuck behind some wooden boards, either climb around them or headbutt them out of the way to pick up the collectible.
Location five – Boar cave
Climb up the hill that leads behind the zoo on the south side. Keep climbing until you see either a gazebo, a camping trailer, or a large ramp over the zoo. Follow the north rock wall until you hear pigs and you’ll find the Trinket inside their cave.
Location six – Road sign
On the road between the zoo and the Quiet Hill rest top, players will find this Trinket hiding behind a road sign. Approach this intersection from the side of Quiet Hill and then look behind the sign where the two roads meet.
Location seven – Wooden structure
South of Quiet Hill and west of the sign from the previous Trinket location, you’ll see a small wood structure with a man sitting inside. Beside him will be the last Trinket you need from San Angora Zoo.