All Trinket locations at Blumehill Cemetery in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 features a wide range of activities for players to engage in, whether it be wreaking havoc or running around the map looking for collectible items. There are a few different types of collectibles in Goat Simulator 3, be they the gear with awesome abilities or the golden goat statues that litter the map.

These little golden figurines, called RElics, can be found all across the game’s map. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to find all the trinkets in Blumehill Cemetery.

All Trinket locations at Blumehill Cemetary in Goat Simulator 3

Location one – Grave

Players can easily find the first Blumehill Relic location one in a deep grave located inside the eastern side of the cemetery. Players can also lay dead in the grave to get some additional Karma to spend on gear.

Location two – Inside church

Players will be able to unlock the doors to the church by going around to all the graves with crosses on them and paying their respects. Once the door opens, climb to the second level and then walk across the banister to pick up the Relic.

Location three – Top of church

To get to the highest point of the church, you’ll need to climb the side of the bell tower and land on the outer edge of the roof. From there, move to the pointed side of the roof and then run up the side. If you have the anti-gravity helmet, you can make quick work of the scaling and be on top quickly.

Location four – On the sign

If you follow the path down from the cemetery toward Suburbsville and the Goat Tower, it will be on top of the sign at the bottom of the hill. Run up the side of the sign to climb to the top and grab the Relic.