Dark and Darker was a surprise hit when it launched in an early access period over the week of Christmas last year. At that time, the game had two different maps with one for regular players and one for those willing to bet gold. The game has been upgraded with a new map that allows players to enjoy a solo experience.

With the latest update, developer IRONMACE is making sure that all the players have the option to play the game how they want. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the maps that are currently in Dark and Darker.

What maps are currently available in Dark and Darker?

There are three different maps that each provide a distinctly different experience for players. You’ll need to play either one of the regular maps to get some starter loot before you enter the High Roller level.

The Goblin Caves

The Goblin Caves was added for this update and works as the game’s solo queue, allowing players without a party to enjoy a more balanced experience. It has basically the same loot pool as the standard dungeon and it’s free to queue up for it. The map feels considerably smaller and will likely undergo changes since it’s still labeled as Experimental.

The Forgotten Castle

This is the standard map that players will be familiar with and is likely just a larger map meant for teams to go through. There’s no entrance fee and players can expect the standard loot drops around the map. The monsters are marked as Common and Elite, reflecting the strength range that players will have to deal with.

The Forgotten Castle (High-Roller)

The High Roller map is like taking a bet that you’ll be able to succeed enough that you’ll make back your entrance fee, otherwise you’ll be at a loss when you die. There’s no way to know how many players are left and no timer to let you know when the storm is closing. That being said, there’s better loot and it’s the only way to get Unique quality gear from the dungeon.