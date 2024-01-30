All 30 Strawberry locations in Celeste 64

Celeste 64 is a brand new free-to-play game to celebrate the sixth anniversary of indie hit Celeste and offers a quick and fun Nintendo 64-like game for players to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

Just like with the original game, Celeste 64 has a bunch of collectibles to find throughout its one level in the form of Strawberries. These collectibles are well hidden and will test even the greatest of Celeste players as they try to find and collect them before reaching the level’s end.

Thankfully, we have grinded away to discover each location so we can tell you exactly where you need to go to get each of them.

How to find all 30 Strawberries in Celeste 64

1. The start of the game, can’t be missed.

The Journey Begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2. Right of Granny’s House. This Strawberry is at the top of the Tower..

Up High. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3. On the same tower, use RT to grab and climb around walls, and you will come across the hidden Strawberry in between the spikes.

Climb to Success. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4. Behind Granny’s House. Jump on the platforms to reach it at the top.

Above and Beyond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5. To the left of Granny’s House you will see a Cassette Tape behind some glass. Rush into it, pressing X to shatter the glass, and you will reach a secret area with a strawberry waiting for you on the other side.

First of Many Tapes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Secret Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6. The tallest tower to the left of Granny’s House. There is a cassette tape with another secret area in it, and another Strawberry.

Cassette in the Stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports Another Secret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

7. At the very top of the tallest tower to the Left of Granny’s House

I can see my house from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

8. Behind the two towers to the side of Granny’s House is a small platform puzzle with a Strawberry waiting at the end.

Dangerous Footing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

9. At the very left corner of Granny’s House is a spiked tower with a “Climb” sign on top of it. Here you can get another Strawberry via a puzzle.

10. Similiarly to the right of the Climb poster is another small challenge that will get you another Strawberry. Prepare to launch yourself dar for this one. Use the momentum of the moving platform to jump at the end to launch you where you need to go.

11. After getting Strawberry 10 there is a platform that will take you to a road area. There is another cassette tape here which will give you another secret level for a Strawberry reard.

12. Straight after coming out of the cassette tape there is a lower road with an ominous square structure. Break it to get another Strawberry.

This article is being updated.