The release of Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, has been controversial due to author J.K Rowling’s attitude toward transgender people.

Avalanche Software, the company behind the game, attempted to go in the other direction and paid tribute to trans people by introducing the first trans character in Harry Potter history—Sirona Ryan.

Working as a bartender in Three Broomsticks, we meet Sirona Ryan during our first visit to Hogsmeade when she rewards us with a free butterbeer for successfully completing a quest. As the first trans character in the universe, it’s not a surprise Sirona Ryan has sparked an interest.

So, let’s do a little bit of digging together and find out who’s the voice actor behind the already iconic character in Hogwarts Legacy.

Who is Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy?

As we already mentioned, Sirona Ryan is a bartender working at Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade. The reason why Sirona Ryan is already so popular in the Hogwarts Legacy community is because this is the first trans character in the Harry Potter universe.

According to Avalanche Software, the character is essential to the game as they represent the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter and the groups of people that play the game.

“The team felt that it was very important to create a game that is representative of the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter as well as the groups of people who play games, which includes the LGBTQIA+ community. We have a diverse cast of characters that players will encounter throughout the game,” the company explained in an interview with IGN on Feb. 8

Who is Sirona Ryan’s voice actor in Hogwarts Legacy?

Although the credit list at the end of the game lists all voice actors, they weren’t credited to a specific character. If you take a look at Hogwarts Legacy on IMDB, you’ll notice the most notable voice actors were credited to specific actors like Jason Anthony as the voice of the Sorting Hat and Nearly Headless Nick. Unfortunately, the list doesn’t mention Sirona Ryan by name and currently we can’t assign any of the voice actors featured on IMDB.

Stay tuned in and we’ll let you know if Avalanche Software reveals the voice actor behind Sirona Ryan.