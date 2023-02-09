Who is Ominis Gaunt in Hogwarts Legacy? Is he related to Voldemort?

Hogwarts Legacy has a wide array of different characters that add to the depth of the wizarding world. Each house has its own characters you can meet, and some are more ominous than others.

You’ll meet too many people to count, all with their own interesting origins and relationships with other characters in the story. One particular house always has interesting folk causing a fuss. There seems to be a bit of a pattern with Slytherins in Harry Potter, and one character only adds to that list: Ominis Gaunt is one of these spicy people.

Is Ominis Gaunt related to Voldemort in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via Avalanche Software

Ominis is a Slytherin, and if you’ve crossed him in Hogwarts Legacy you’ve likely felt his cranky tone sent your way. This pure-blooded Slytherin member shows his aggression a few times throughout the game and is not to be messed with.

Mr. Gaunt was born blind and is a part of the Salazar Slytherin bloodline. This does mean he’s related to an unspeakable character in the Harry Potter universe.

Tom Riddle was born in 1926, a mere 30ish years after Legacy. This may mean Gaunt is a close relative of the Lord Voldemort. If you’re a Harry Potter lore fan, you’ll be aware Voldemort’s mother’s name was Merope Gaunt.

It’s not clear exactly what the relationship between the two is, but it’s safe to assume they must be close relatives considering the family line and, of course, the name.