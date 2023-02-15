How to solve the chess puzzle in the Poidsear Coast treasure vault in Hogwarts Legacy

Despite taking control of a late arrival at Hogwarts Legacy, players will soon catch up to their peers, especially in terms of adventures. From picking the best talents to choosing the right broom, you’ll want to deck out your character as best as possible before taking on puzzles or various foes.

While some players will appreciate puzzles in story-driven games like Hogwarts Legacy, players looking to speed run through the story might not. In addition to cracking down codes, players will also need to use the spells at their disposal to complete puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.

The chess puzzle located in Poidsear Coast is one of the quicker ones in the game, and here’s how you can solve it.

How do you solve the chess puzzle in the Poidsear Coast treasure vault in Hogwarts Legacy?

Use Depulso, the Banishing Charm, on the two monuments at the entrance of the cave.

Equip the Transformation, and Wingardium Leviosa spells.

Use Transform on the glowing piece on the floor to turn it into a Bishop.

Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the Bishop into a checkmate position, the left diagonal of the last enemy piece.

When positioned correctly, you’ll destroy the last enemy piece, and the treasure vault will appear.

Given the number of chess puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy, you may find yourself getting familiar with the moves. If you’d like to continue your progression at full speed, you may need to keep a tab open on your phone or PC for each new puzzle.