How to get to the hospital wing in Hogwarts Legacy

There are dozens of Floo Flame fast travel locations in and around the castle in Hogwarts Legacy. While you will find most of these locations on your own time or through doing various quests, there are some that seem to be impossible to reach. The hospital wing is one of those locations. It’s right near the South Wing of the castle but seemingly inaccessible through any hallway, door, or secret passageway.

If you have tried to reach the hospital wing on your own and have come up short, don’t worry; thousands of other players have met the same fate. The one thing all of you share in common is that you are simply not far enough in the story of Hogwarts Legacy.

Getting to the hospital wing in Hogwarts Legacy

To reach the hospital, you need to begin the quest called “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament.” You’ll know you have access to this main story quest after the Hogwarts Caretaker, Gladwin Moon, sends you an owl and asks you to meet him near the Grand Staircase.

Once you meet Gladwin Moon, he will tell you that some students pulled a prank on him using a Boggart in Hogsmeade. This is why he was so distraught when you first met him during your initial trek to the village. After this Boggart attack took place, Moon found Demiguise statues all around the castle. He’s most afraid of Demiguises, which is what the Boggart turned into in front of Moon, much to his embarrassment.

Moon tasks you with finding all of the Demiguise statues around the map, which are mainly located in Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. But to find the first two that Moon knows about, you must break into the Faculty Tower. Moon will lead you to a door that’s locked, and it’s here that you will learn Alohomora, the unlocking charm.

Screengrab via Warner Bros.

Once you’re through the door, keep making your way up the stairs while using the Disillusionment spell until you reach a turquoise unicorn in a fountain. Turn to the left in front of the fountain and there will be the hospital wing. Here, Professors Garlick and Hecat will be talking over a student while a nurse is making her rounds around the room.

Regardless of the quest at hand, though, upon entering the hospital wing, make sure that you activate the Floo Flame fast travel spot, which is just outside the room in front of the stairs. This will ensure that you can reach the hospital anytime after your current quest ends.