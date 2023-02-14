What is Liquid Luck and how do you get it in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of the most famous potions in the Wizarding World is called Felix Felicis, also known as “Liquid Luck.” This potion was made popular in the sixth Harry Potter book and movie, The Half-Blood Prince.

In that story from the series, the new Potions master, Horace Slughorn, rewards Harry with a bottle of Felix Felicis as a prize for brewing the best potion in his class. In Harry Potter, Liquid Luck is used to grant the drinker good fortune while the effects last.

In Hogwarts Legacy, however, the potion acts a little differently. Before players can even think about what the potion does, though, they need to know how to acquire it.

Getting Liquid Luck in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately for any non-PlayStation players, the recipe for Felix Felicis was only a pre-order bonus for those on PS4 and PS5. PlayStation players that pre-ordered any edition of Hogwarts Legacy will have access to the recipe in-game, but only after you make it to Potions class.

Once you’ve completed Potions class, you can begin to brew the Liquid Luck potion, which requires the following ingredients:

x1 Lacewing Flies

x1 Fluxweed Stem

These ingredients are quite easy to come by. You can find Lacewing Flies just about anywhere on the map (the glowing green bushes with fireflies) and you can grow Fluxweed Stem in a small pot on a potting table. You can buy Fluxweed Stems in Hogsmeade at The Magic Neep for 150 gold as well.

Once you have your ingredients, head to a potions table, select Felix Felicis, and then brew the potion.

What does Liquid Luck do?

When you have your completed potion, you can drink it by selecting it from your Tools menu. After you’ve taken a gulp, all chests in Hogwarts Legacy will reveal themselves to you for one in-game day. You can view them on your mini-map for a clearer look.

This is a fantastic way to earn some extra gold, stack up on gear, and find rooms that you might not have known existed before taking Liquid Luck.