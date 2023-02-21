￼Hogwarts Legacy is so long, speedrunners are only racing to Hogsmeade 

If you’re looking to speedrun Hogwarts Legacy, you might be in for the long haul, as the main story takes roughly five hours at its fastest. So, speedrunners have set a different target, and that is to speedrun the beginning section of the game.

Hogsmeade is now the end goal, with speedrunners attempting to complete their first day at Hogwarts as soon as possible. The speedrun includes creating your character, choosing your house, acquiring all your first-day items, and eventually beating the troll that attempts to destroy parts of Hogsmeade.

One tactic at the start is to have Professor Fig climb up walls alongside you, boosting you up faster in the process. And, of course, skipping as much dialogue as possible.

Avalanche Software revealed the unlikelihood of any upcoming DLC, so this might be the more popular style of Hogwarts Legacy speedrun we’ll see for a while.

While the wizarding world is filled to the brim with challenges, battles, and collectibles, there’s just simply too much for a speedrun.

The title is still in its infancy. Hogwarts Legacy was released on Feb. 10 this year, and after less than a month out in the gaming landscape, there’s a strong chance there’ll be new innovative ways to speedrun certain sections of the story.

We’ll just have to wait and see if anyone figures out how to magically teleport through walls.