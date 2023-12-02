Homeworld 3 is adding new modes for players to enjoy beyond the main campaign. Could one of them be a co-op mode? As one of the most famous sci-fi real-time strategy (RTS) franchises, Homeworld fans have never been able to play together, only against each other.

The new installment in the Homeworld franchise is coming after two decades of waiting. The story is set many circles after Homerworld 2, and developer Blackbird Interactive intends to make it an even more immersive game with Homeworld 3’s high-end 3D graphics.

Does Homeworld 3 have co-op multiplayer?

Yes, Homeworld 3 has a co-op mode, but you can’t play the main campaign in co-op. The new co-op mode is called War Games and you can play with two other friends in a series of randomized challenges with a roguelike style to earn Artifacts and unlock new fleets.

You’ll unite your and your friend’s fleets to face waves of enemies while securing your objectives. If you lose your fleet, you have to start the challenge again. Playing with friends will allow you to diversify your strategies and means you’ll have more numbers to lose.

Multiplayer also includes a player versus. player mode where you can face off against others, but it doesn’t support co-op, only 1v1 matches. Co-op is a new addition to the franchise and Blackbird added a whole new mode to introduce it.

The first time multiplayer was introduced was in the Homeworld Remastered Collection through the Steam Multiplayer feature, but that didn’t include co-op. You could play Homeworld and Homeworld 2 races against up to eight players on 23 maps.