Intel in Homeworld 3
All Homeworld 3 missions, listed

How long will the Hiigaran fleet keep you busy for?
Published: May 13, 2024 01:01 pm

The Homeworld 3 single-player campaign picks up where the Homeworld 2 story left off, albeit with a 100-year gap in the narrative. Playing as Navigator Imogen S’Jet, your overall objective is to save the galaxy from the Incarnate Queen. But how many missions does it take to do that?

The first couple of missions in Homeworld 3 are straightforward and simple, serving more as extensions of the tutorial than as challenges in their own right. But from Mission 03 (M03) onwards, you’ll find yourself up against seemingly endless waves of Incarnate ships. And each mission is longer and more complicated than the last.

How many missions are there in the Homeworld 3 campaign?

There are 13 missions in the Homeworld 3 campaign. I’ve listed them all in the table below, with a brief description of each and links to our strategy guides for the more challenging ones. While I’ve avoided going into story details, inevitably, there are some light spoilers in the mission descriptions, so consider yourself warned.

MISSION NUMBERMISSION NAMEDESCRIPTION
Mission 01 (M01)HiigaraTake command of the Khar-Kushan Mothership and embark on your journey.
Mission 02 (M02)Facility 315Retrieve and install a Mothership Production Facility module.
Mission 03 (M03)Kesura MinorActivate an ancient Hyperspace Gate and jump to the Anomaly.
Mission 04 (M04)Kala TerminusRepair, hide, and protect the Mothership after a disastrous Hyperspace jump.
Mission 05 (M05)Trinity GateActivate another Hyperspace Gate, then fight your way to it.
Mission 06 (M06)The LighthouseNavigate a dense asteroid field, salvaging an Incarnate Carrier along the way.
Mission 07 (M07)Naraka GateDefend the Mothership from waves of Incarnate ships while it repairs.
Mission 08 (M08)Storm StrikeTrigger two crippling explosions on the Warsage Citadel with only a small fleet.
Mission 09 (M09)Warsage CitadelDestroy the docked Incarnate War Fleet and take on the Warsage himself.
Mission 10 (M10)Buran Ice ShelfSet off in search of a lost Mothership, using the Ice Shelf to hide your position.
Mission 11 (M11)Chamber of StormsFend off waves of hostels while retrieving the lost Mothership.
Mission 12 (M12)Noctuua-27A short-lived attempt at diplomacy leads to battle deep in Incarnate territory.
Mission 13 (M13)The LamentDestroy an ancient weapon before it can be used against the galaxy.

How long does it take to beat Homeworld 3?

How long it takes you to beat Homeworld 3 will depend on your skill level, on the difficulty level you choose, and on how much you use tactical pause. In terms of pure game time, I’d say there’s about 10 to 15 hours in the campaign. But if you use tactical pause as much as I do, then you’re looking at more like 20 to 25 hours.

On top of that, Homeworld 3 offers competitive online multiplayer skirmishes and the intriguing new War Games roguelike mode, which can be played solo or in online co-op. I’d say it’ll probably take another 20 to 25 hours to unlock everything in War Games, and you can play multiplayer skirmishes as much as you like, so Homeworld 3 offers a good value package overall.

