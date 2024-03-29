What game engine does Helldivers 2 use?

Helldivers 2 became a smash hit after its Feb. 2024 release. Despite battling constant server and connection problems during the launch, players couldn’t get enough of Helldivers 2, making them wonder what the game engine was behind its smooth mechanics.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 was my introduction to the franchise, and I instantly fell in love with the mechanics and the overall movement experience in the game. If I were to guess which game engine Helldivers 2 was running on, Unreal Engine would probably be my first shot in the dark, and I couldn’t be more wrong. Not only was the engine choice out of the ordinary for Helldivers 2, but it was also a bold decision.

What game engine was Helldivers 2 built on?

It’s hard to get rid of old habits. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Helldivers 2 runs on the Autodesk Stingray game engine. The most surprising fact about the engine is that it was discontinued in 2018.

However, Arrowhead Game Studios’ decision to use the Autodesk Stingray game engine is not without reason. This engine, originally known as Bitsquid, has a long-standing relationship with the developer. It was the same engine that powered the original Helldivers and other titles, making it a familiar and trusted tool in their arsenal.

This choice by Arrowhead Game Studios goes against the grain of the industry, where popular engines like Unreal Engine and Unity dominate the scene. Though Helldivers 2 could have switched engines during its development process, Arrowhead ultimately decided to stick with tradition. Considering Helldivers 2 was already under development before Autodesk Stingray was discontinued, it made sense to finish what they started.

Using an outdated engine like Autodesk Stingray presented some challenges for Arrowhead’s engineers. They had to put in extra effort to ensure the engine ran smoothly, but thankfully, their hard work paid off as the gaming community embraced their creation.

From its engine choice to in-game elements, Helldivers 2 is a unique title. Over time, the developers are likely to patch all errors and bugs, like the friend requests not working, and further optimize the game in the process.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more