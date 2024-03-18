How to fix the Reinforcements Not Working bug in Helldivers 2

There’s nothing worse than getting an error or experiencing a bug while playing an FPS game like Helldivers 2. Unfortunately, a prevalent bug many players are experiencing is the reinforcement bug. More specifically, the reinforcements not working error.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to fix this error in Helldivers 2.

How to fix the reinforcements bug in Helldivers 2

“You’ll get knocked down, but you may not get up again.” Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

In Helldivers 2, the reinforcement bug occurs when a player has been downed and cannot be revived, no matter how many times you try to revive them. If you’re sure you’re inputting the reinforce code correctly but are unable to revive your teammate, there are only four things you can do to try and fix this bug, including:

Check your internet. If your internet is dropping continuously or if it’s out entirely, you will have trouble being revived or reviving. So, test your connection; if it’s working, you can be sure it’s unlikely to be an error on your end. Check Helldivers 2’s server status. If Helldivers 2 is down for maintenance or unplanned fixes, you won’t be able to revive or continue playing. You can also visit their official X (formerly Twitter) account or Discord to see if there’s any notice. Wait 30 to 60 seconds before trying to reinforce. It may take a little bit for Helldivers 2 to realize a player has been downed and that they need to be revived. If you’ve tried to reinforce and it’s not working, just wait 30 to 60 seconds and try again. Restart the game. If nothing works, reload Helldivers 2. Unfortunately, you will lose your progress. But if the downed teammate doesn’t mind, you can attempt to complete the mission without them. That way you don’t lose progress and can finish it.

The devs do know there are issues with reinforcements and revival. However, it’s unclear whether this bug will be fixed soon as other glitches, like the “flying bugs,” may take precedence. For now, these are the four things you can try to fix this bug in Helldivers 2.

