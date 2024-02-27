How to complete Gone in 360 Seconds trophy easily in Helldivers 2

By far one of the most challenging trophies in Helldivers 2 is Gone in 360 Seconds, which requires you to complete a full Extreme-difficulty Blitz mission in under six minutes.

Blitz missions are difficult by themselves as they have a reduced timer and usually require you to destroy enemy nests which are located all across the map. You can choose to participate in a Blitz mission against bugs or Automatons and you’ll need at least one other person helping you to earn this trophy. Below, you can see the strategies the community has implemented to easily earn the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2.

Earning the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2

First off, you need at least one other person in your party, as previously mentioned, but having a full party of four is going to be the easiest way to earn the trophy. This allows the entire party to split up and complete objectives simultaneously rather than you and only one other teammate dividing and conquering all of the tasks.

Before you start a Blitz mission in Helldivers 2, you need to pick a planet. While you can complete the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy on a bug or bot planet, it’s best to go to a bug planet. I found this to be a slightly easier way of earning the trophy, but you can also go to an Automaton planet if you feel you have a better chance against bots over bugs. When selecting a planet and Blitz mission, you want to ensure you have the level six “Extreme” difficulty selected.

Below, you can find a list of additional steps you want to follow before and during the mission to easily earn the trophy in Helldivers 2:

Equip a Grenade Launcher in your loadout. This is the best way to close enemy nest holes. You can simply shoot the grenades from the launcher directly into the hole instead of wasting time manually throwing grenades. You can also equip the Eagle Air Strike Stratagem, which can also destroy objectives if you happen to be out of ammo. Make sure to equip a Booster. Both the Radar and Sprint Booster work well for this trophy, but I would lean more toward the Sprint Booster, as you need to be as fast as possible. You can pair this with Light Armor to move even faster.

When selecting a planet and mission, ensure there are no 100 percent increased Stratagem time effects. This will mean the extraction ship takes four minutes to arrive instead of two, which gives you no time to complete the mission in six minutes total.

Once you're set with a mission, pick a spot on the map that's central to the enemy nests and the extraction point. After dropping in, have your party split up. You want three members to go to different nest sites and one member to go directly to the extraction point. The three members going to nests need to destroy them as quickly as possible, avoiding all other distractions. The lone member going to the extraction point needs to call in the extraction chopper before four minutes have passed, as it takes two minutes for the chopper to arrive.

. Make sure your entire party is aware of the mission time, as everyone needs to be at the extraction point as soon as the chopper arrives. This means the nests need to be destroyed in four minutes, giving you a minute or two to get to the extraction.

The Gone in 360 Seconds trophy might take you a few attempts in Helldivers 2, but it’s a tricky mission that can be accomplished easily with the right set-up.