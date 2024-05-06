Helldivers 2 devs point players toward new Terminid outbreak after account link fiasco

The darkest day in what’s been a shining bright run for Helldivers 2 has finally passed, prompting the devs to point players toward what should be the actual threat to democracy via the latest Major Order.

In the late hours of May 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment finally came to its senses and fully reversed course on the decision that was going to require Helldivers 2 players on Steam to link their account with a PlayStation Network account. This decision supposedly came just hours before the PSN account link requirement was about to go live.

Sony’s retraction is bad news for the bugs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With that firestorm now behind us, Super Earth High Command has issued its first briefing since before the account linking fiasco began, informing Helldivers that the Terminid Meridian Supercolony is producing spores that have infested other planets. These spores have “erupted” into massive outbreaks on the planets Heeth, Veld, Angel’s Venture, and Acamar IV, and the latest Major Order tasks players with liberating all four destinations.

It should feel good for players to get back to fighting Terminid invasions and other threats to Super Earth instead of corporate overreach. The reversal of the account link requirement brings to an end what’s been a tumultuous few days for both Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios that began on Friday, May 3, when it was revealed that Steam players would need to link a PSN account to continue playing.

The initial decision prompted the Helldivers 2 player base to go into an open revolt, spawning a wave of Steam review bombs, refund requests, and uninstalls. Players were so upset they even went to other PlayStation titles on Steam and started review-bombing them.

Between May 3 and 5, Helldivers 2 amassed over 200,000 negative reviews in just three days. But since PlayStation reversed its decision, the game has received over 44,000 new positive reviews on Steam in roughly 12 hours—the most total positive reviews in a short span since the game launched.

Now please, let’s get back to blasting bugs.

