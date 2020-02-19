When Clones Attack! is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

A new week means there’s a new Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, and this week’s mode may be a familiar one for many fans of the game.

Named When Clones Attack!, this week’s Tavern Brawl is straight forward: play a minion and summon an additional clone. This is the second time When Clones Attack! has appeared in Hearthstone as a weekly brawl.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

“Zerek’s cloning technology is out of control,” the brawl’s description reads. “Choose a class and get a random deck, every minion you play will generate a 1/1 clone.”

Before starting a match, players will be prompted to choose one of Hearthstone’s eight classes. They’ll then receive a pre-made deck based on their choice, which consists of randomized cards from that class. Every time a player plays a minion, a second 1/1 copy of that minion will also be summoned to their side of the board.

When Clones Attack! will remain as the Tavern Brawl for a full week before being replaced by another game mode on Feb. 26. As is customary for Tavern Brawls, players will receive a Classic card pack for their first Tavern Brawl win of the week.