Vilefiend minion revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

This demonic dog creature doesn’t look like he’s messing around.

Vilefiend is one of the latest minions revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

If you thought ugly dogs didn’t exist, meet Vilefiend. This two-cost 2/2 Demon is a neutral minion that also has Lifesteal. Though Vilefiend may not seem that impressive, it could be useful in the right decks. The obvious choice for Vilefiend would be some variation of Demon Zoo Warlock.

Demon Zoo Lock usually takes advantage of synergies provided between low-cost Demons and Warlock spells. Since Warlock’s Hero Power gives it the ability to cycle through its deck quicker than any other class, it usually has a decent chance of making fast aggro decks work. Depending on what support Zoo Warlock is getting with the expansion, Vilefiend may actually have a home in a decent deck.

Check out all of the cards coming with Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.