Tomb Warden joins Warrior in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

There is no shortage of security in this tomb.

Tomb Warden is an impressive new minion joining Hearthstone with the upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tomb Warden is an eight-cost 3/6 Warrior minion that is also a Mech. This giant robot has Taunt as well as a Battlecry that summons a copy of itself. That means as long as Tomb Warden’s Battlecry triggers successfully, you’ll be getting two giant Taunt Mechs for the price of one.

For the majority of the Rise of Shadows meta Warrior has been slinging bombs and stacking armor. The class has had a variety of successful archetypes like Bomb and Control. Many of Warrior’s current top-tier decks make use of Taunt minions. It will be interesting to see how Warrior’s existing archetypes evolve and whether or not Tomb Warden fits into any of them.

Check out all the new cards coming to Hearthstone when Saviors of Uldum drops on Aug. 6.